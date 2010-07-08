PHOTOS: Zoe Saldana Is The New Face Of Calvin Klein!

Zoe Saldana is the new face for Calvin Klein and here’s hr stunning new ad!

We also caught Zoe in Berlin making a fashion week appearance for CK:

Here’s what the company had to say about their choice of Zoe:

“We are excited to have Zoe Saldana as the face of Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Envy, our new product launch,” said Bob Mazzoli, Chief Creative Officer of Calvin Klein Underwear. “Zoe brings the campaign to life, and her universal appeal will enable us to continue to expand our dialogue with our consumers worldwide.”

Source

Solange Suffered “Mental Breakdown” While Recording New Album

Kelly Rowland “Proud” She Waited 10 Years For Breast Implants