Kelly “Proud” She Waited 10 Years For Breast Implants

Kelly Rowland says she’s proud she waited 10 years before undergoing breast enlargement surgery, giving herself time to make an informed decision about the like changing and sometimes risky procedure.

The former Destiny’s Child singer, who said she was unhappy with her figure and body image as a teen, when under the knife to boost her A-cup to a B-cup in 2007.

Rowland, who is now full of self-confidence, tells the BBC,

“I’m very happy with myself. For me, my story behind it was, making young people think before they actually do something.”

“When I initially thought about that, I was 17 years old. That’s a ridiculous age to make a decision to do something different to your body.”

“For me, it was waiting. That’s the message I actually had to say. When people found out about it, one person asked me and I just couldn’t lie. I didn’t feel the reason to lie.

“I’m really proud of myself that I waited. That’s ten years I waited. That’s ten years I was like, ‘I hate this top. It does not fit. I hate this top’.”

