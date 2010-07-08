VIDEO: J.Lo Exposes Diddy On VH1, “The Relationship Did Get Ugly”

Vh1 aired it’s Behind The Music special featuring Jennifer Lopez on Sunday. The program took a look back at Lopez’s days as a dancer, her tumultuous relationship with Diddy (then known as Puff Daddy), how she built her media empire and much more. Check out the entire episode below:

“He was like, ‘I love you’. Right away. It was very fast, but we did have a connection. We did fall in love and we were very close. But my relationship with him was always something I knew would end.”

“It started out as something very pure and innocent. But it did get ugly – it did get sordid.”

J.Lo: “My Goal Is To Sing Live As Much As Possible”

J.Lo Gets Candid About Curvy Figure & Ex-Lovers