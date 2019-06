Does Ciara ever give her booty a rest??Several sources are citing ‘Gimme Dat’ as the title of her second single from her 4th studio album, ‘Basic Instinct’ (out on August 17th). The Tricky Stewarttrack is pop-pop-popping and is guaranteed to get everyone on the dance floor.

