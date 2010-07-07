Ladies, The Hottest Man In The NFL Is Off The Market

Ladies, today is a sad day…NFL hottie Darren Sharper is officially off the market! The New Orleans Saints safety is getting back with his girlfriend Patricia.The couple who have a two year old son recently reconciled..that is one lucky woman!

DAMN! Just kidding!!

Take a look at the hotness below:

