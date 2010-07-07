CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Ladies, The Hottest Man In The NFL Is Off The Market

Leave a comment

Ladies, today is a sad day…NFL hottie Darren Sharper is officially off the market! The New Orleans Saints safety is getting back with his girlfriend Patricia.The couple who have a two year old son recently reconciled..that is one lucky woman!

DAMN! Just kidding!!

Take a look at the hotness below:

Want more NFL news?

Are Amber Rose & Reggie Bush A Couple?

Is Kim Kardashian’s New Man Creepin’ Already?

COUPLE ALERT: Evelyn Lozada & Chad Ocho Cinco!

PHOTOS: Devin Thomas Looks Fine On The Red Carpet!

Enhanced by Zemantahttp://static.zemanta.com/readside/loader.js
Darren Sharper , new orleans saints , nfl

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close