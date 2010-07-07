WTF Happened To Tyra??

I’m getting a little worried about Tyra…The model/daytime TV host has been shedding the pounds recently, but I’m thinking she’s gone overboard. The supermodel and TV presenter looked incredibly gaunt as she touched down at London’s Heathrow earlier this week.

A new report is saying that the former top model has lost an additional 15 pounds, and well it’s not a good look!!

I hope this is for a movie role…

Take a look:

