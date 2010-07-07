VIDEO: Melanie Fiona Readies “Stadium Soul” Album

THATGRAPEJUICE: Melanie Fiona is already working on a new studio album, ‘The MF Life’. The R&B singer was backstage at the Essence Music Festival where she was engaged in an interview with Sound Savvy World and stated that the LP, which might feature a collaboration with John Legend, will have a “Stadium Soul” sound (2:40 mark).

Check out the full interview below, and watch her kill her live performance of “If It Kills Me” (6:30 mark)