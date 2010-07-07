CLOSE
UPDATE: Dirty Money’s Dawn Accepts Que’s Twitter Marriage Proposal

I told you guys a few days ago about ex-Day 26 member Que’s proposal to Dirty Money’s Dawn via Twitter.  Well it seem as though she said YES!!!

Here’s the proof:

And even though Que has left his day job as a front man for Day 26, he’s still has a job… He’s a background singer for Dirty Money. Take  a look courtesy of necolebitchie.com:

Let’s hope this marriage works out for the couple!!

