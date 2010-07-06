VIDEO: “Basketball Wife” Gloria Govan Reveals Wedding Plans

NecoleBitchie caught up with Vh1 “Basketball Wife” Gloria Govan while at the AJ Crimson Beauty Suite at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. The reality TV star was in town for the BET Awards and talked about everything from her upcoming wedding to what her and Matt were bumping in their iPods. SOURCE

ON HER WEDDING: “Yes, we are getting married on August 21st in Santa Barbara. We’re driving from L.A to Santa Barbara to check out the spot, we haven’t been there yet so hopefully it is what is suppose to be. [Planning the wedding] is fun but its really stressful! I haven’t had cold feet yet, but it gets to the point where I’m like ‘Can we just go to the courthouse?’ Its so much work but its fun!

ON MATT’S INVOLVEMENT: “Matt is super involved! Matt was like listen…. ‘I want to get married by the beach, at sunset, in Southern California… make it happen!’”

Unfortunately, what was NOT caught on camera however was Gloria’s rep mentioning that she was gearing up for Season 2 of the show. This came as news to us because she recently made it clear to VIBE magazine that she did not…

“…want to be involved in season two if the same girls are involved.”

