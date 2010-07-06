Trina Loses Her Weave, Shows Her Real Hair

We don’t know how this one got by us, but Trina recently cut off her hair and debuted the new look at the BET Awards.The rapper who is has worn weaves for years, is finally letting us see her real hair. We wish she would’ve gone just a little bit shorter.

