NEW MUSIC: M.I.A. Jumps On Nicki Minaj Bandwagon With “Teqkilla”

M.I.A. finds a drinking buddy in Nicki Minaj, who guests on the rowdy remix to “Teqkilla.” “Yo Maya, your shit is on fire,” proclaims Nicki amidst the explosion of sounds.

M.I.A. told Interview magazine that she originally wanted Hype Williams to direct her controversial “Born Free” video, but he was unavailable because he was shooting Nicki’s “Massive Attack.”

Hear the rapper make her mark at 2:05 mark.

GALLERY: M.I.A. Performs With Bun In The Oven

Is Diddy Trying To Come Between Nicki Minaj & Her Boyfriend?