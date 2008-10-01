Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

My favorite meal is breakfast, and breakfast was meant to be cooked on a griddle. I don’t have the luxury of having a griddle surface on my stove top, so when I came across this electric griddle all I could think of was eggs, bacon and pancakes.

Or use half the griddle for cooking and the other half for warming. Great for family meals and entertaining, the cooking surface’s two independent heat zones feature separate controls, so you can simultaneously cook foods requiring different heat levels precisely regulate heat, the griddle’s dial controls offer five settings from 180°F to 480°F; a light indicates when the grill zone has reached the selected temperature.

I own a George Foreman grill and when it comes time to clean that baby, it is a nightmare. This All Clad electric griddle makes clean-up time quick and easy. The instruction video shows that there is a hole on top of the griddle where you push all of the drippings into which collects into a small tray. The tray is dishwasher safe. The cook top can be cleaned with a damp paper towel or cloth.

Sold exclusively at williamsonoma.com for $299.

