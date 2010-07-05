CLOSE
Pregnant Alicia Keys Takes A Spill At The Essence Music Festival

Singer Alicia Keys fell on stage during her performance at the Essence Music Festival set last night. The singer quickly recovered, but all I could think about was how scared I was for her when she climbed on the piano at the BET Awards.

Take a look:

