VIDEO: Janet Jackson Performs At Essence Music Festival

It’s been two years since singer Janet Jackson performed on a concert stage and her fans say that’s been two years too long.
The singer made her first stage return today with an opening night, first-time performance at the Essence Music Festival inside the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.
“I’m excited, we’re excited,” Jackson said in an interview prior to her appearance. “It’s been awhile since I’ve been on stage and we’re just excited to get back out there.”
Fans got a glimpse of her new, sassy, short-cropped hair where she rocked classics like “Again” and “Nasty” and her latest release, “Nothing,” from the soundtrack of the movie, “Why Did I Get Married Too?,” which she also starred in.
Take a look:
