BET Exec Shuts Down Chris Brown Fake Tears & Jay-Z Boycott Rumors

By now I’m sure all of you have heard about and seen Chris Brown’s emotional performance at the BET AwardsAnd while the internet has been flooded with rumors surrounding his performance,US Magazine even weighed in with a claim that a source saw Chris’s bodyguard giving him tear drops backstage so that he could “fake cry“. There were even reports that claimed Jay-z, Beyonce and Rihanna boycotted the awards when they found out Chris would be performing. Well BET’s Stephen Hill has stepped up and addressed both rumors in an interview with All Hip Hop.com:

I think the pressure of the year and the lyrics of that song really just resonated. And, as someone who was backstage, there was nothing fake about that. I think there is a US Weekly story today about like his bodyguard gave him something to induce tears. Its just not true. I’ve been around actors who cry and when you fake cry, you don’t get…your throat doesn’t get swollen like it does [when you cry for real]. When he was trying to sing, he couldn’t get anything out. That’s a hard thing to fake. I appreciate people wanting to create controversy, but this guy has gone though a lot this past year, let this emotion be what it is. Everybody comes to the moment where you gotta make that change.

On Jay-z and Beyonce’s no-show

They missed the awards, because…we have this conversation almost every year. And, some years we are really fortunate when Jay-Z and Beyonce are in the house and other times, they go on vacation. But I can absolutely say without reservation that there was no conversation at all around, “If Chris Brown’s coming, I’m not coming.” That’s just false.