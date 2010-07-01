PHOTO: Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Very Own Wax Figure

We told you earlier this week that Kim Kardashian had finally revealed the big secret she had been hinting at on Twitter. Kim Kardashian To Receive Wax Statue Like A Real Celebrity!

She even posted a few pictures showing the early stages of the process:

However, the project has since been completed, and Kim was in New York to help reveal her personalized statue:

I’m at Madame Tussauds right now unveiling my wax figure! What do you guys think!? It’s so surreal standing next to a wax version of yourself!

