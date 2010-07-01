NEW VIDEO: Janelle Monae, B.O.B. & Lupe Fiasco's "Tightrope"

Janelle Monáe has just released the video for the ‘Tightrope (Remix)’. The track features rappers B.o.B. and Lupe Fiasco, and Monae spits a little something, too:

“Black-and-white tux / ain’t no need for no other colors / t-t-t-talkin’ bout ‘W-w-w-why don’t she change her clothes?’ / Well, they ain’t seem to mind the last 3 times I posed in VOGUE!”

Love her.

