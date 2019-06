Soulful singer Jazmine Sullivan is back on the scene. Following on the success of her critically acclaimed ‘Fearless’ LP, the 23 year old is set to release her highly anticipated sophomore album within the next few months. We just got our hands on lead single ‘Holding You Down.” Take a listen and tell us what you think:

Jazmine Sullivan To Debut New Single Next Week

AUDIO: MJB & Jazmine Sullivan “Gonna Make It”