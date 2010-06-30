Kenyon & Trina May Have Broken Up For Real This Time

I can’t remember how many times I’ve written that Kenyon & Trina broke up…but this time I think it’s legit, as I’m hearing that Kenyon has blacked out his tat of Trina’s lips that is on his neck.

According to a MTO insider, here’s what took place:

Trina and Kenon were going STRONG and were MADLY IN LOVE . . . and then a few weeks ago Kenyon just DUMPED HER OUT OF THE BLUE!!! And we’re told that Trina is not taking the break up well. The insider explained to MediaTakeOut.com, “She thought they were going to be together forever . . it was so out of the blue and done in such a COLD manner.” The insider continued, “Trina is a strong woman and she’ll get herself together, but this is going to take some time.”

