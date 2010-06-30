Lloyd Tries To Clear Up His "Told" Chris Brown To Cry Statement

I told you yesterday about Lloyd weighing in on the Chris Brown breaking down on stage during the MJ tribute performance, where he stated he told Chris to cry… but when everyone on the net started going in on him. he changed his tune.

Lloyd said his words were taken out of context. He was simply saying that he was telling Chris to let his emotions flow. And despite folks saying Chris was “acting” that night to get back in people’s good graces, he says Chris kept it 100% real.

Lloyd posted an interview on his own blog:

“I consider Chris a friend. He’s been through a lot in the past couple years. I never told him to go on stage and cry. We spoke recently, and I told him as a friend that people hadn’t really seen him be vulnerable about his situation last year [with Rihanna]. I thought he was holding back and needed to let that emotion out. Him crying at the BET Awards was real, I could feel it.” said Lloyd. He went on to say, “I think he cried about a number of things. About the fact that he thought people would hate him forever because of one mistake. Feeling that love on stage was probably overwhelming. Plus MJ being gone and him performing “Man in the Mirror”, that song is powerful, especially for his situation. It pushed him over the edge.”

Source

Okay whateva!!

VIDEO: R&B Singer Lloyd Told Chris Brown To Cry At BET Awards