I’ve been hearing rumors about Eva for a minute now that she plays for the other team, and it looks like she’s made it official!! Eva escorted her gorgeous girlfriend to a BET Awards after-party. The former “ANTM” model recently broke up with everyone’s favorite chocolate hottie Lance Gross.

