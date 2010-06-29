Kim Kardashian To Receive Wax Statue Like A Real Celebrity!

If you’re a follower of Kim Kardashian on Twitter, which we’re not, you’ve probably been in the dark about her latest projects.

After all, she’s been Tweeting things like this:

And giving hints all along the way, like these two photos:

She swore she didn’t have the chicken pox, and claimed her butt wasn’t being measured for a dress fitting.

Once we finally gave up on the guessing game, she revealed the big secret, saying:

I’ve been keeping you guys in the dark about my big announcement and teasing you with my #karwax tweets… but I can finally reveal that I am getting my own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC!!!!

This is one of the greatest honors ever and I am so thrilled and excited. Now I will never have to leave NYC… I’ve officially gone bi-coastal! LOL

Eh. Good for her. At least it’s not a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame! Then we really would’ve started to worry!

They’ve already started the process, too:

