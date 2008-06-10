Before and After: Bemz Couch Cover

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Ever since I moved into my new apartment, I’ve been on the hunt for a slipcover for my Ikea Ektorp navy blue couch. Between my cats acting as though it was their scratching post and various spills staining the fabric over the last few years, the couch has seen better days.

After searching various sites looking for slipcovers, I went to my favorite home decor website, Apartment Therapy, and discovered that there was a company called Bemz who made slipcovers specifically for Ikea couches. I don’t have a picture of my couch, but I posted a picture of the Ektorp style so you guys can see what my couch used to look like. Here’s the slipcover I purchased from Bemz, which started the love affair between me and my new favorite color of the season.

$270.74, bemz.com

