VIDEO: R&B Singer Lloyd Told Chris Brown To Cry At BET Awards

I knew there was more to this story…While most of you went back and forth about whether Chris Brown’s tears were heartfelt or just a publicity stunt, R&B singer Lloyd says he told the controversial singer that he had “to really show his heart out to the world” and cry.

“He’s back with a vengeance….I think that they’re gonna find a place in their heart for him again….I told him man, you gotta get up there. You gotta CRY, you gotta really show your heart to the world.”

Check out the video of Lloyd making the statement to Rap-Up at the 3:19 mark:

If you missed Chris’ performance here it is:

