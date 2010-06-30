NEW VIDEO: Toni Braxton's "Woman"

FROM RAP-UP: Toni Braxton covers Australian singer Delta Goodrem’s “Woman” for the latest single from her album Pulse. The Grammy-winning songstress showcases her powerful voice on the ballad, which she hopes to remix with Alicia Keys.

“[Atlantic Records CEO] Craig Kallman mentioned me and Alicia doing a new version of it where we both play piano, so maybe!”

VIDEO: Toni Braxton Admits To Having A “Cougar Crush” & Blaming Herself For Son’s Autism

VIDEO: Trey Songz Rates Industry Girls (Including Toni); Are You His Type?