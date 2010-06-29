Kandi: "Why Do Hip Hop Artists Think They Need That Many Bodyguards?"

In her latest video blog for HB, Kandi is in LA for the 2010 BET Awards. As she’s walking down the street, she sees box-office star Matthew McConaughey jogging down the street all by himself, which leads her to ask: “Why do Rappers and R&B stars feel the need to surround themselves with that many bodyguard.”

If Matthew McConaughey can run the streets of LA with no security, why do our celebs have to be that extra?

Take a look:

Kandi Asks, “Should I Put Up With B.S. For A Relationship To Work?”

VIDEO: Kandi Challenges Herself To Lose 10 Lbs, Can She Do It?

OFFICIAL SITE: www.kandionline.com

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: www.kandikoatednight.com

OFFICIAL TWITTER: www.twitter.com/kandi