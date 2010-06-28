REVEALED: Lance Gross' New Mystery Chick!

FROM THEYBF: So, last week, Lance Gross was spotted leaving an Apple Store in Los Angeles, hand-in-hand with a girl we’d never seen.

It was also a completely different chick than the one he was walked hand-and-hand with into a club earlier this month. See her here!

Damn, he moves fast.

Anyway, turns out that girl #2 (pictured above) is named Rebecca Jefferson and she’s a “wardrobe stylist” from L.A. That explains why Lance likes spending so much time there lately.

According to Rebecca’s Model Mayhem profile, she formerly worked under Rihanna’s stylist Mariel Haenn and stylist Rob Zangardi, both of whose clients included Rihanna, Kerry Washington, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. SOURCE

