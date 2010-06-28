Kelis Says Nas Is Her Biggest Disappointment

Kelis recently did an interview with The Guardian and she says her biggest disappointment is Nas…I really think she’s a little too bitter, it’s time to move on Kelis:

Check out her Q&A below:

What is your greatest fear? Rodents. It’s more than a rational fear, it’s a phobia. I don’t even want to see them on TV. What is the trait you most deplore in yourself? I don’t have any patience. What is the trait you most deplore in others? Being judgmental. What is your most treasured possession? My little munchkin, Knight, who is 10 months old.

What has been your biggest disappointment? My ex-husband. What single thing would improve the quality of your life? More God. What do you consider your greatest achievement? My baby.

