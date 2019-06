FROM RAP-UP: Fantasia composes a “Bittersweet” symphony with the first single from her new album Back to Me, due July 27. The Southern songstress can’t stop thinking about her man moments before taking the stage at New York City’s The Box. Washington Redskins receiver Devin Thomas plays her love interest in the Lenny Bass-directed video. SOURCE

