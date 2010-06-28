Drake Gets Sued By Playboy

Playboy Enterprises is reportedly suing Drake over the sampling of a track on “Best I Ever Had.” The lawsuit accuses Drake, Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group of Copyright Infringement.

The song sampled at the beginning of “Best I Ever Had” is allegedly their song, “Fallin’ In Love,” by Hamilton, Joe Frank and Dennison/Reynolds. The copyright for the music belongs to Playboy Music, Inc. and Plaintiff, Playboy Enterprises, is its successor in interest.

Listen to the original song below:

We don’t need to listen to Drake’s version…

