BP Group Spotlight: The Natural Sister

Every woman knows that no single thing makes multiple statements about her more than her choice of hairstyle. When confronted with the European standard of beauty daily the choice to rock a natural hairdo is bound to raise eyebrows and questions. How do you deal with the transition from permed, pressed, or curled to all natural?

The BlackPlanet Group “The Natural Sister” lets you express yourself, share hair care tips to keep you looking your best, and lends support to those who choose to display their ethnicity through the crown on their heads. Hello Beautiful you are not alone. Click the link to check it out. http://groups.blackplanet.com/naturalhair

