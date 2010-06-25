Rihanna's Make-Up Artist Reveals Her Beauty Secrets!

In the last few years Rihanna has blossomed from a cookie-cutter popstar who didn’t really stand out, to a fashion icon who is constantly reinventing herself.

While Rihanna plays an active part in masterminding each of her new looks, it’s her hairstylist Ursula Stephen and make-up artist Karin Darnell who ensure each look is better than the next.

Karin Darnell revealed to Elle Magazine (UK) the secrets to:

Getting A Smoky Eye Right

“On Rihanna, I like to blend a smoky shadow out under the lower lash line to enlarge the eyes up and out towards the temples. Again, blending is key to getting this right. For me, smoky is a haze, it doesn’t have to be black it just needs to be a wash of color. Dark lilac can still appear impactful once mascara and liner is applied.”

Getting The Perfect Lipcolor

“I use a lot of rich berries on Rihanna. For the Te Amo video I used a deep, dark berry lipstick. I then applied a berry gloss in the middle of the lip to break it up. Light in the center, whether it’s a clear gloss or a hint of pink or red, will give dark lip colors warmth.”

Using Colored Mascara

“I’ve used colored mascara on Rihanna before – a modern way to wear this is to color match the mascara to your eyeshadow. Go for a dark blue, green or purple and pair with a similar eyeshadow shade. It’s a great look for a night out.”

Getting The Most Out Of Your Complexion

“For black skin you can’t beat Iman’s foundations for texture and color. To avoid your complexion looking too flat use a foundation a shade lighter than your skintone to add highlights to your cheekbones, nose and brow bones. One shade will just blank you out” says Karin. “Apply foundation with your fingers and remember the key word is blend!” she adds.

“Also, don’t over-powder your complexion. Moisture in the skin is a sign of youth. Simply blot excess oil with a tissue and dust lightly with powder.”

Rihanna & Matt Get Lovey Dovey In Middle Of AT&T Store

Rihanna’s Body Gets Photoshopped For Elle Magazine

Check Out Our Favorite Make-Up Moments From Rihanna!