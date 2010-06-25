"He Said, She Said" Book Review: Millionaire Wives Club

Got Problems? Need Advice?

This week’s “He Said, She Said” Book Review takes a look at Tu-Shonda L. Whitaker’s, Millionaire Wives Club (One World Ballantine – November 2009; $15). If you are a fan of reality television shows, especially the hit program The Real Housewives franchise, then this book will fulfill your guilty pleasures.

Tu-Shonda Whitaker is the award winning, Essence bestselling author of Flipside of the Game (Triple Crown Publications – July 2004), and Game Over (Triple Crown Publications – October 2004). She is also a contributing writer to the anthologies: Cream (Triple Crown Publications – July 2005), and Kiss The Year Goodbye (Pocket – November 2005). Tu-Shonda was awarded the Ella Baker and W.E.B. Du Bois International Award for fiction writing. Her title, The Ex Factor (One World/Ballantine – December 2006), has been featured in several magazines such as Vibe Vixen and Romantic Times Book Review as one of the hottest, sensual, and humorous tales released this year. Tu-Shonda lives in New Jersey with her husband and their children.

In Tu-Shonda L. Whitaker’s steamy novel, Millionaire Wives Club, we meet the four deliciously dramatic, designer-clad divas from prime time’s new hit reality show, The Millionaire Wives Club.

Evan: Married to a pro-football star who isn’t in love with her anymore, Evan is digging her freshly manicured nails in ever deeper as she fights to keep the husband who loves someone else.

Milan: Half Dominican, half black, and beautifully exotic-looking, Milan is watching her has-been husband’s fortune fade fast–while her romantic attachment to Evan’s husband is heating up.

Jaise: Divorced from a former boxing star who’s now married to a white woman, Jaise is trying to raise her sixteen-year-old son on her own. Will her huge alimony checks keep her from falling in love?

She Said – Nakea: Tu – Shonda really took her obvious addiction for reality TV to a new level. Meet Evan, the football wife /mommy dearest. Milan, Evan’s bestie who has more tricks up her sleeve then you could imagine. Jaise is a single mom and her self-absorbed ex gives her a run for her money. And, Chaunci, seems to have it all together as a professional woman but everything isn’t what it seems. You’ll never get a more candid take on what goes on behind the scenes of reality soaps. Ms. Whitaker did an awesome job and I’m anxiously awaiting the second season :)

He Said – Terrance: Readers! Ms. Tu -Shonda penned a damn good novel with Millionaire Wives Club. The characters were believable and some deep issues were bought to the surface and a audience of millions watched in awe. These four ladies Chaunci, Jaise, Evan, and Milan all had their rise and falls and the producer was their puppeteer. I thoroughly enjoyed MWC and as a media professional I believe this book it’s as close to the real deal of what goes on behind the scenes of your favorite reality show.

