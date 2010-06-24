VIDEO: LaToya Jackson Still Believes Michael Was Murdered

A lot of things can change in a year, but La Toya Jackson’s opinion on what happened to her brother is clearly not one of them.

LaToya recently conducted an interview with Britain’s GMTV to mark the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death, and says she still believes what led to the King of Pop’s death and explained why she thinks Conrad Murray’s continued freedom is “a slap in the face” not only to the entire Jackson family, but to Michael’s fans.

And La Toya once again reiterated that she “never had a doubt” that there were in fact people responsible.

“Michael was murdered for his catalog,” she said. “That’s the bottom line, he was murdered for his catalog. And they knew that and they knew Michael was worth so much more dead than alive. His children deserve the truth, I think his parents deserve the truth, his family and his fans.”

