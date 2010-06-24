Nas Can’t Afford To House Kelis, Plans To Sell Home

The Nas and Kelis divorce drama continues…It looks like spousal support is not the most pressing problem for Nas. According to TMZ, the rapper is having problems making the monthly mortgage for the home Kelis is living in. Nas is behind $52,989.22.

So Nas’ lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, filed a payment plan with the court, in which the rapper agrees to pay $17,500 up front, and then pretty much double the $7,800 mortgage payment each month to catch up.

According to the docs, the plan is to sell the home stat.

Kelis was spotted out and about with her son Knight yesterday:

