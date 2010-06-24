Mariah Carey Is In The Doghouse, She’s Being Sued By Vet

Mariah Carey’s vet is suing the superstar over allegations she failed to pay almost $30,000 in fees. Veterinarian Cindy Bressler filed a lawsuit in a New York court on Wednesday, June 23 accusing the “Hero” hitmaker of paying just $8,200 of a $37,800 bill for providing “extraordinary services” for her dogs Cha-Cha, JJ and Dolomite.

According to the NY Post, Bressler, who does house calls in Manhattan and the Hamptons, says she tended to the trio “at the special instance and request” of the “Precious” star between October 31 and December 2 of last year.

In all, the suit says, she “performed work, labor and services on the defendant’s canines . . . at the agreed price and reasonable value of $37,790.32, which sum [Carey] agreed to pay.” But she didn’t — she only forked over $8,231.50, and is refusing to paw over any more, even though she never contested the rest of the bill, the suit says.

READ THE REST HERE

Whipped? Nick Says Mariah Acts Like A “Diva,” Even At Home

PHOTO: Mariah Poses For Her “Lollipop Bling” Fragrance