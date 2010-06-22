Did Fantasia Use Gifts To Win Her Ex Back?

Fantasia has won her married boyfriend Antwuan Cook back. Apparently Fanny’s man CAN be bought!!

Remember, a few months ago he left Fanny and went back to wifey!!! Well apparently “Bittersweet” became her lead single instead of “Even Angels”, which was originally scheduled to be the lead single.

Now that they are back together, someone from her team revealed that the reason the album has just been pushed back to August is because she wanted to add a certain single about loving and trusting. She wrote said single for Antwaun a while back. But she told her label not to use it when they broke up.

So back to the reconcilation…Fanny bought him this motorcycle, and all is well in the world!!!

He recently Twitpic’d the gift, take a look:

Must be nice!!!

