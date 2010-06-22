CLOSE
The-Dream On Helping Raise Daughter: “I Don’t, I Call The Nanny”

This interview that The-Dream held with Parlour magazine is getting more and more interesting.

First, there was this: WTF? The-Dream Says He & Wife Christina “Are Cool”

Now, read what he has to say about helping his wife Christina Milian raise their daughter Violet:

I don’t because my “helping out” turns into expectations. I’ll get Violet on a late night maybe one or two times, but after that, no. If Christina’s tired, call the nanny, call Violet’s granny. We got people.

No comment. Yet.

The-Dream On Marriage To Christina: “I’m Way More Mature”

