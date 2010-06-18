PHOTOS: Gucci Adds “Color” To Latest Campaign

Gucci‘s pre-fall campaign continues in the same vein of luxury as the label’s previous advertisements with these glamorous images featuring Raquel Zimmermann and breakout star Joan Smalls who is also rumored to appear in Givenchy’s fall campaign.

At a time when models of color are rarely seen in major label’s campaign ads, commercials, or on their runways, this is a big step forward.

