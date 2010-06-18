PHOTO: Mariah Poses For Her “Lollipop Bling” Fragrance

When Nick Cannon proposed to Mariah Carey in 2008 by hiding her engagement ring inside a real Ring Pop wrapper, he probably had no idea that he would be giving execs at Elizabeth Arden an idea for their next Mariah Carey fragrance line.

Also, Mariah has a song on her latest album Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel called “Candy Bling,” and she received a diamond-studded Ring Pop from husband Nick Cannon for the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

EA unveiled the “Lollipop Bling” line which includes three candy flavored scents (”Ribbon” “Honey” and “Mine Again”) each named after one of the pop divas tunes.

Starting July 1st, you can get a whiff of the Topp’s candy Elizabeth Arden perfume collaboration at at Macy’s and Dillards. And if that’s not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, each purchase comes complete with a Ring Pop. A 1.5 oz three scent sampler sells for just $1.50.

Will you be wearing Mariah’s new fragrance this summer?

