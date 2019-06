Kelly Rowland has released the covers for her two upcoming singles.

The Ne-Yo-penned, Stargate-produced “Grown Woman” will be delivered to urban radio.

“Rose Colored Glasses,” produced by Dr. Luke and written by Ester Dean, will impact pop radio.

Both will be released June 29.

Check out the covers and tracks below!

