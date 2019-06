VIDEO: Amber Rose's PSA For The "NOH8" Campaign

Amber Rose joins 8 celebrities speaking 9 different languages from across the world in a new PSA for NOH8.

The third NOH8 PSA was developed to share one simple message: I am human.

“No matter what language you speak or what country you live in, everybody everywhere speaks the universal language of love. We are all human, and we deserve to be treated equally.”

If you don’t already know, on November 4, 2008, the amendment titled “Proposition 8” passed in California, banning same-sex marriage.

The NOH8 Campaign was created as a photographic silent protest against it.

The cast includes: Amber Rose (English), “Star Trek’s” George Takei (Japanese), singer Kimberley Locke (English), ballroom dance champ Louis van Amstel (Dutch), actress Marlee Matlin (American Sign Language), “Blossom’s” Mayim Bialik (Hebrew), entertainer Selene Luna (Spanish), jazz vocalist Vassy (Greek & French), and actress/journalist Vida Ghaffari (Farsi).

