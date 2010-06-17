Product Review: Crest 3D White Toothpaste

Your smile is the first thing that people notice about you. Why not make it as sparkling and white as possible? I used to use whitening strips as often as possible, but I found that it was hard to be consistent with it. Instead, I decided that I should take what I do habitually everyday: brush my teeth- and try to make that as beneficial as possible by using the best product I could find.

I noticed that my roommate’s teeth were looking whiter and I thought that it might have been because of her frequent tanning. When I asked her about it, her face lit up and she showed me the new toothpaste that he had started using. Crest 3D White Advanced Vivid Toothpaste: I didn’t think that there would be much of a difference from other toothpastes that claim to whiten your teeth immediately, but I figured that I would give their 14 Day Guarantee a try. I have never been more satisfied.

The immediate changes within 2 days that I saw were less color change in my teeth but just more shine. I noticed that they were sparkling more. By day 10, I started receiving compliments on the whiteness of my teeth. I noticed my changes to be similar to those of people who get their teeth professionally whitened.

I have been so happy with my results that I plan on purchasing the rest of the Crest 3D White family: The 3D White Advanced Vivid Toothbrush and 3D White Multi-Care Whitening Rinse.

So give it a try and see what you think: Let us know your results!

