Beyonce To Retire "Single Ladies" Dance?

It was fun while it lasted!!!

Sources are claiming that Beyonce’s about to put a fork in the “Single Ladies” dance.

“Beyoncé loves the fact the video and the routine have been so huge and has really enjoyed performing ‘Single Ladies’ live but that’s it now, she’s moving on. She doesn’t want to be part of a long-term joke,[but] that’s not to say she doesn’t get a big kick out of watching other people do it.”

Okay fellas, you can breathe again, your women will not be waving that left hand in your face anymore!!

