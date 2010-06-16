Def Jam Wants To Make RiRi's Next Album As Big As MJ's "Thriller"

Bu Thiam, Vice President of Def Jam and Akon’s little brother, has begun blogging for VIBE.com, and had this to say about the label’s latest money-making machine of an artist:

Rihanna is coming along incredibly. I’m trying to push her to where every song will be a hit from 1 to 12. I’m talking about NO album fillers. Our bar for this album is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” We got smashes from Stargate, Ester Dean, Mel & Mus and Rock City. We’re definitely going in with Ne-Yo, The-Dream and other writers and producers that have always been a part of her creative process since day one. She’s great to work with and very hands on with every song that’s being written and produced. She has visual concepts for just about every song. It’s already giving me the feel of a timeless album, and right now is her time. READ MORE HERE!

Riiiight. We won’t hold our breath.

