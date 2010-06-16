How To Get Solange's Polka Dot Nails For Under $10

Solange was spotted awhile ago rocking some polka-dotted nails, and while this was surely the result of a 45-minute, $55 manicure Minx session, GLAMOUR has found a way to DIY at home for less than $10.

Sally Hansen’s Nail Art Pen allows you to get creative with your nails in seconds!

(Gold, Silver, Red, Blue, Hot Pink, Light Pink, Black, White)

Just press the pen point to activate nail color and start designing. Fine-tip pen makes it easy to control and draw precise lines, and the mistake-proof formula can be removed or corrected with a moist cotton swab without damaging dry nail polish.

Here is what a staff member’s hand looked like after she tried it out:

Find it at Walgreen’s.

