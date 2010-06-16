Drake Pays Homage To Rihanna On New Album

Okay Drake, you need to get over Rihanna and move on!!! The rapper recently revealed that the “Rude Boy” singer left him feeling used and is now opening up even more.

When asked if Rihanna broke his heart, he answered:

“I addressed it on my album. It’s not a broken heart, it’s just for me, I’m in such a confident position that I’m almost numb to feeling small. It’s been so long since a woman has made me feel small and that’s a real emotion. When you want to be a part of a woman’s life and you are nervous, all of these things that maybe I was when I was 15 or 16, it’s just been a while since I felt like that. I really looked at it as paying homage to her for giving me that feeling. I just respect her for bringing that feeling back for me because it was real. It was a real emotion.

He also told Rickey Smiley :

It really wasn’t meant to be some “pity me”. It was one of the most beautiful thing I’ve experienced in a long time. It’s so rare that I feel nervous and small due to a woman’s presence. And I will tell you that, Rihanna had me so overwhelmed at the time that we met and throughout the duration of our friendship (or whatever it was that we had) that she gave me an emotion I truly miss in my life. On the album I wanted to pay homage to her for giving me that emotion. I don’t know when the next time I will feel that. I would say that I was very in to that situation but I wouldn’t say I loved her. I didn’t get to know her well enough to say that I love her.

