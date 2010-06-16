Another Day, Another "Housewife" With Money Problems

During the first season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” a big part of Sheree Whitfield’s story line revolved around her anticipation of a seven-figure divorce settlement.

She didn’t get it. What she ended up with was $2,142 a month in child support, two cash payments totaling $775,000, a $250,000 share of her ex-husband’s NFL Player 401(k) plan, shares of three other NFL retirement plans, and a 2006 Range Rover Sport.

Apparently it wasn’t enough because according to a report in The Atlanta Journal and Constitution, two separate law firms who worked on Sheree’s case are suing her for $180,000 in divorce-related fees.

She first hired Levine & Smith as her divorce attorney in 2006 against her now-former husband and NFL player Bob Whitfield.

In early 2009, Steve Montalto of Levine & Smith sued Sheree, saying she owed him more than $87,000 in unpaid fees related to her divorce. That situation has not been resolved yet.

He says, she has

“ignored and stonewalled any effort to respond to post-judgment discovery about her assets and income. She thinks she’s above the law.”

He has asked a judge to force her to respond and to threaten her with incarceration.

Her next divorce attorney, Weinstock & Scavo, began working with her in 2007. They have since cited a breach of contract on behalf of Sheree, saying

“Ms. Whitfield has acted in bad faith, has been stubbornly litigious and has caused W&S unnecessary trouble and expense entitling W&S to an award of attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation in connection with this case.”

