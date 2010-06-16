Tameka Foster Says She Still Loves Usher

Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Raymond recently sat down with Vibe.com and as we expected, the conversation steered towards Usher.

Check out an excerpt of the interview:

If Usher got his shit together, do you think the love could be easily rekindled?

No, I don’t know. I’m not anticipating it. I’m not working toward it. But it’s [also] not a closed chapter. I’m not saying that I’m not open for discussion on it, but it’s not something I’m working on.

If he came back tomorrow, would you take him back?

I don’t know. I’ve closed the chapter of having Usher as my mate. Now am I willing to reopen it? I can’t say. Do I still love him? I love him very much and you marry someone with the intent of sitting in a rocker with the person. I have sons that look just like him, so I have to deal with him pretty much every day.

Just to clear up a rumor you’ve dodged in the past – did you key Usher’s car last October?

No! From what I heard, there is supposed to be a truck that he had and the truck was registered to me. It was my truck, but the truck didn’t get keyed. I don’t know what happened with that. That’s why he didn’t sound very considered in the [911] phone call. I’m not saying his car didn’t get keyed, I’m just saying I don’t know who did it. I don’t know what that [911 call] was about. I laughed at [Usher] so hard when I heard [the audio] and said ‘You sound so crazy.’ He’s embarrassed by it.”