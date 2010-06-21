Kandi’s Mom: “Find Someone That Loves You More Than You Love Him”

In her latest video blog for HB, Kandi’s mom gives Kandi and her friends advice on love and dating. The ladies are sitting around getting made up, and the conversation steers towards relationships and finding a good man.

Take a look at Kandi Presents: “The Bitter & The Sweet:”

